Photos: Liverpool players back in training ahead
Liverpool’s players returned to training today after the international break.
The Reds were back in action at Melwood to prepare for a massive couple of weeks. Jurgen Klopp’s side return to action in the Premier League with a game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday lunchtime.
They then face Manchester City in their Champions League quarter-final, with the two legs being played either side of a Merseyside derby clash with Everton.
You can see the players back in training in the photos below.
Back at Melwood! And ready for the weekend ⚽️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/hTdxTmVUkK
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) March 29, 2018
Back at the training ground Big and important weeks coming up after the international break! Let's start well! #LFC #YNWA #PremierLeague #ChampionsLeague ⚽ pic.twitter.com/bCWZqPatay
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) March 29, 2018
Training. ✅
Next stop, Selhurst Park.
https://t.co/HXaxWlI39o pic.twitter.com/wAQeZIt57Y
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 29, 2018