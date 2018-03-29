Photos: Liverpool players back in training ahead

Liverpool’s players returned to training today after the international break.

The Reds were back in action at Melwood to prepare for a massive couple of weeks. Jurgen Klopp’s side return to action in the Premier League with a game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday lunchtime.

They then face Manchester City in their Champions League quarter-final, with the two legs being played either side of a Merseyside derby clash with Everton.

You can see the players back in training in the photos below.

Good to be back with the lads today A post shared by Andrew Robertson (@andyrobertson94) on Mar 29, 2018 at 11:42am PDT

Back at Melwood! And ready for the weekend ⚽️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/hTdxTmVUkK — Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) March 29, 2018