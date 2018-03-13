Photos and Video: Chelsea training at Camp Nou
Chelsea have been training on the pitch at Camp Nou as they prepare to face Barcelona in their Champions League last-16 second leg.
With the tie finely poised at 1-1, Antonio Conte and his players had time for one final training session before tomorrow night’s decisive fixture.
You can see below a selection of photos and a video from this evening’s training session at Camp Nou.
Winger Pedro Rodriguez, returning to his former club, took the opportunity to take it easy after training.
Spirits high at the Camp Nou! 😄 pic.twitter.com/F9IlCGPPm9
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 13, 2018
Big game tomorrow!!!🔵💪 #Together #WeAreChelsea pic.twitter.com/qMq6KR7k01
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) March 13, 2018
Vamos!!!!! 💪🏾🔵… Big game tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/DP42pWUG8L
— Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) March 13, 2018
The best team!!! 👶❤😍🔝🔥 #CampNou #UCL #CFC #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/qujVoTB8x0
— Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) March 13, 2018