Photos and Video: Chelsea training at Camp Nou

Chelsea have been training on the pitch at Camp Nou as they prepare to face Barcelona in their Champions League last-16 second leg.

With the tie finely poised at 1-1, Antonio Conte and his players had time for one final training session before tomorrow night’s decisive fixture.

You can see below a selection of photos and a video from this evening’s training session at Camp Nou.

Winger Pedro Rodriguez, returning to his former club, took the opportunity to take it easy after training.