Ramires touts Chelsea return

Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires has indicated he would like to return to the club before he retires.

The Brazilian star quit Stamford Bridge in January 2016 to make a money-spinning move to the Chinese Super League with Jiangsu Suning.

But the 30-year-old has now floated the idea of rejoining the club he played for between 2010 and 2016.

He has revealed he would like to turn out for the Blues again before he hangs up his boots.

According to the Daily Mirror, Ramires said: “Chelsea? I’ll always have special affection for them and I want to play for them again before finishing my career.

“I know the doors of Stamford Bridge will always be open to me and that wearing their jersey again would be spectacular.”

Ramires clocked up 246 appearances and 37 goals during his time with the Blues. He won the Champions League, Europa League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup with them.

The energetic midfielder was a popular figure among the Chelsea faithful.

But he opted to quit the club just over two years ago after falling down the pecking order under then boss Guus Huddink and receiving the big-money offer from China.