Raphael Varane confirms Man Utd approach

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has confirmed that Manchester United made an approach to buy him.

The France international indicated that the Red Devils had made contact with him during a recent transfer window to discuss a possible transfer.

But he said he had not been contacted directly by United manager Jose Mourinho, who previously coached him with Los Blancos.

Varane told Cadena Ser: “It is true that there were contacts but it is not true that I spoke with Mourinho.”

Mourinho gave Varane his debut at Madrid and is a big fan of the 24-year-old.

United are expected to move for another centre-back this summer, with Mourinho keen to strengthen his defensive options. Tottenham Hotspur’s Toby Alderweireld and Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti touted as their top targets.

Varane signed a new contract last September and is now tied to European champions Madrid until June 2022.

That makes United’s chances of signing him even slimmer than they have been in recent seasons and probably explains why they are now pursuing other targets.