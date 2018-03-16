Real Betis furious with Jack Wilshere for leading them on

Spanish club Real Betis are angry with Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, according to The Sun.

The Seville side’s hierarchy reportedly feel the England international has been using them in an effort to secure an improved contract offer from the Gunners.

Wilshere, aged 26, is out of contract at the end of the season and currently set to leave on a free transfer.

Arsenal have offered him a new deal, but are asking their injury-plagued academy product to take a big cut in his basic salary in favour of a deal that would be topped up by appearance and performance-related bonuses.

Wilshere, who is currently paid £110,000-a-week, has so far refused to sign that deal and the contract talks have reached deadlock.

Betis made contact with Wilshere’s representatives last year in the hope of convincing him to sign a pre-contract agreement and join them on a free transfer this summer.

But the believe Wilshere’s camp have played them by using their interest to negotiate a better deal with Arsenal.