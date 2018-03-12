Real Madrid targeting Mohamed Salah to replace Gareth Bale

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been earmarked by Real Madrid as a possible replacement for Gareth Bale, according to Spanish newspaper El Confidencial.

Former Tottenham Hotspur winger Bale looks set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Madrid are tipped to overhaul their squad after what looks set to be a disappointing season.

Bale, aged 28, is already on the fringes of Zinedine Zidane’s team and could now be sold.

In-form Liverpool wideman Salah is said to have emerged recently as a transfer target for Madrid.

That has been prompted by his excellent displays since arriving at Anfield from Roma last summer. He has scored 32 goals in 39 games for the Reds so far this season.

But the report acknowledges that Liverpool will be keen to keep hold of the Egypt international beyond his impressive debut season.

Citing the hard bargain driven over Philippe Coutinho’s transfer to Barcelona, the article suggests the Reds will demand a prohibitively expensive fee for Salah.