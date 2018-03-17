Robert Lewandowski holds talks with Man Utd but agrees move to Real Madrid

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has agreed in principle a move to Real Madrid this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Poland international’s representative, Pini Zahavi, has reportedly held talks with Manchester United and Chelsea, but Lewandowski ultimately agreed terms to join Madrid ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Zahavi has apparently held a series of meeting with Madrid official José Ángel Sánchez. In the course of the discussions, the pair have struck a deal for Lewandowski to make a transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 29-year-old’s move will be dependent on European champions Madrid being able to agree term with Bayern, where he is under contract until June 2021.

Madrid are said to have firmed up their interest in Lewandowski after accepting that they have no prospect of luring Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur in the next transfer window.

Lewandowski is said to be earmarked to replace Karim Benzema in the Madrid squad.