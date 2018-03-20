Roberto Firmino linked with Bayern Munich move

Bayern Munich would be interested in a summer move for Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino.

New York Times reporter Rory Smith told BBC 5 Live the Bundesliga champions would make the Brazil international a target if they lose striker Robert Lewandowski.

Poland international Lewandowski, aged 29, is reported to have agreed personal terms with Real Madrid and is hoping to secure a transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu. There is no agreement between Bayern and Madrid at this stage.

But if an agreement is reached, a bid for Firmino could be in the offing.

The 26-year-old has plenty of experience of German football. He played for Hoffenheim between 2011 and 2015, when he made a £29m move to Anfield. He has since scored 35 goals in 96 Premier League appearances for the Reds.

He is currently enjoying his most prolific season since moving to England. He has scored 23 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions so far this term. Of particular interest to Bayern will be his eight goals in nine Champions League appearances.