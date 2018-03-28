Romelu Lukaku told not to perform sex acts on Eden Hazard

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has been told he does not have to resort to performing sex acts to thank his team-mates for assists.

The advice came from Napoli star Dries Mertens in response to a compromising photo of him, Lukaku and Chelsea star Eden Hazard in action for Belgium in yesterday’s win over Saudi Arabia.

Lukaku is seen kneeling in front of Mertens and Hazard with his head buried into them.

Mertens told the United star: “There are other ways to thank us for the assists Rom…”