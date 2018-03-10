Sokratis Papastathopoulos scouted by Man Utd

Manchester United are considering a summer bid for Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Red Devils have reportedly watched the Greece international several times in recent weeks and received glowing reports from the scouts who have seen him in action.

Manager Jose Mourinho is keen to add a centre-back to his squad in the summer transfer window and is said to be weighing up a move for the £20m-rated 29-year-old.

Sokratis was signed by now Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for Dortmund from domestic rivals Werder Bremen in 2013. He has since clocked up 189 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Toby Alderweireld is believed to be United’s preferred option, but Sokratis is viewed as a cheaper and more easily achievable target.

But Mourinho and the Old Trafford hierarchy could face competition from the Portuguese coach’s former club Chelsea, who are also keeping tabs on Sokratis.