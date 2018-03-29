Spurs linked with £87m signing of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes is a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur, according to Portuguese newspaper A Bola.

He is on a shortlist of potential summer signings drawn up by the north London club.

Spurs will reportedly have to pay €100m (£87m) – the release clause in Fernandes’ Sporting contract – in order to land their man.

Fernandes is under contract until June 2022, having signed a five-year contract when he joined the club last summer.

He came through the ranks at his local club Boavista, but move to Italy in 2012 with Novara and later Udinese and Sampdoria. He moved back to his homeland for a fee of €8.5m in June 2017.

In his first season as a Sporting player, Fernandes has been impressive and has scored 13 goals in 40 appearances

He has four caps for Portugal, having won his first cap last November, and is expected to be part of their squad for this summer’s World Cup in Russia.