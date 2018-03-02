Spurs linked with bid for Marco Reus

Tottenham Hotspur are lining up a bid for Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Germany international, aged 28, is out of contract at the end of next season and is currently stalling over a new deal.

Reus is reportedly waiting to find out the club’s ambition in the transfer market before committing himself to fresh terms. The Bundesliga side sold Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal in the last transfer window, while another star player, Christian Pulisic, has been touted for a summer move.

With the attacking midfielder sitting tight, Spurs are monitoring the situation closely.

But they will face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool, who are also big admirers of Reus. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was his coach at Dortmund.

Reus has played for his hometown club since 2012. He spent 10 years in the youth ranks, before moving on to Rot Weiss Ahlen and then Borussia Monchengladbach.