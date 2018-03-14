Spurs provide Harry Kane injury update

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that star striker Harry Kane will be out of action until April with his ankle injury.

The England international underwent a scan on Monday after sustaining the injury during Sunday’s 4-1 win over Bournemouth.

Kane was forced off after 34 minutes against the Cherries and was replaced by Erik Lamela.

Spurs have now confirmed that he has damaged lateral ligaments in his right ankle.

A statement on social media said the 24-year-old is expected to return to training next month.

That means Kane will miss the FA Cup quarter-final clash with Swansea City, England’s friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy, and probably Spurs’ Premier League game at Chelsea on Easter Sunday.

Beyond that, it will depend on how far into April he is able to return to training and how long after that he is deemed to be match fit.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side also have games against Stoke City, Manchester City, Brighton & Hove Albion and Watford during April.