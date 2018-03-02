Thibaut Courtois holds talks with PSG

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois held informal talks with French giants Paris Saint-Germain this week, according to Belgian broadcaster RTBF.

The 25-year-old is reported to have met officials from PSG at a London hotel on Monday, the day after the Blues’ 2-1 Premier League defeat at Manchester United.

Courtois was accompanied by his father for the two-hour long discussions.

The parties are said to have discussed the potential financial package on offer for the Belgium international if he decided to make the move to Parc des Princes.

But sporting ambitions were also mentioned, with Courtois expressing concerns over the Ligue 1 side’s lack of a pedigree when it comes to winning major trophies.

Neither PSG nor Courtois’ agent were prepared to comment on the alleged meeting, which was apparently held in an improbably low-key and unassuming hotel.

Courtois is under contract at Stamford Bridge until June 2019. He has stalled over the offer of a new deal and Chelsea could be forced to sell if he does not commit his future to the club early this summer.