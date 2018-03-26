Thomas Tuchel to become Arsenal manager this summer

Thomas Tuchel will replace Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager at the end of the season, according to German magazine Kicker.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss has reportedly turned down talks with Bayern Munich about succeeding Jupp Heynckes because he has already agreed to join the Gunners.

Tuchel, aged 44, was considered one of Europe’s top young coaches when he took the Dortmund job after Jurgen Klopp’s departure in April 2015. But he was fired at the end of the 2016/17 season after clashing with the club’s hierarchy over incoming and outgoing transfers. He was also reported to have difficult relationships with senior members of the squad he inherited from Klopp.

He started his coaching career at Augsburg. Like Klopp, he previously managed Mainz.

But he has been out of work for almost a year since leaving Dortmund. He would be reunited with the German side’s former scouting chief Sven Mslintat, who now works for Arsenal.