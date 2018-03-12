Timo Werner dismisses summer move to Man Utd or Liverpool

RB Leipzig star Timo Werner has rejected speculation linking him with a summer transfer to Manchester United or Liverpool.

The Germany international, who is set to star for his national team in this summer’s World Cup in Russia, has been linked a move to the Premier League in the next transfer window. He has also spoken of his desire to play for United at some stage of his career.

But he has publicly declared his intention to stay at Leipzig for the 2018/19 campaign.

Speaking after his side’s goalless draw with his former club Stuttgart last weekend, Werner said: “Next year, definitely, I will stay in Leipzig.”

The question he had been asked was whether he would see out his Leipzig contract, which runs until June 2022. His answer suggest that a move could be on the cards in 2019 or beyond.

He had previously talked up the prospect of a move to England.

The 22-year-old told Four Four Two: “Playing in the Premier League is a dream for me.

“I would like to play for two or three clubs, and Manchester United are one of those clubs.”