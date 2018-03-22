Toby Alderweireld: Chelsea targeting Spurs defender

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld is a transfer target for Chelsea, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Blues are reportedly the latest side to express and interest in signing the Belgium international, who is also a target for Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

The reigning Premier League champions are hoping to take advantage of a £25m release clause in Alderweireld’s contract that comes into effect from the end of next season.

With the 29-year-old stalling over a new Spurs contract, Chelsea could use the buy-out clause as leverage to try to sign him sooner.

Central defenders David Luiz and Gary Cahill are both out of favour with head coach Antonio Conte at present. Although the Italian boss is by no means certain to be at Stamford Bridge next season, the Blues look likely to need to sign at least one new centre-back this summer.

Alderweireld still has two years to run on his Spurs contract, but the bargain release clause means he is unlikely to see it out without leaving or signing a new deal.

The north Londoners have a strict wage cap of £100,000 and are refusing to give in to Alderweireld’s demands of a deal worth £150,000-a-week.