Tottenham and Chelsea linked with £25m move for James Maddison

Norwich City will demand a £25m fee for Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea target James Maddison this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

The England Under-21 international is expected to leave Carrow Road at the end of the season and is set to be at the centre of a bidding war.

In addition to Spurs and the Blues, Everton and Premier League leaders Manchester City have also been scouting the 21-year-old.

Given that level of interest, Norwich have slapped a sizeable asking price on their prize asset and are not prepared to let him leave for less than £25m.

Maddison came through the ranks at hometown club Coventry City, before his February 2016 switch to Norwich for an undisclosed fee. He has since scored 10 goals in 34 appearances for the Canaries, and established himself as one of the top youngsters in the Championship.

He is highly likely to make the jump to the top flight before the start of the 2018/19 campaign.