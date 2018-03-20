Tottenham knocked out of the Champions League by Juventus

Tottenham Hotspur have been knocked out of the Champions League now after the brilliant performance of Juventus in the second half of their last-16 second leg.

Spurs conceded two goals in a short period after the break while dominating the overall play.

Gonzalo Higuaín and Paulo Dybala both scored in the second half to take their team to the next round. It was a huge blow to Mauricio Pochettino’s side, who looked to be in a promising position after the 2-2 draw in the away match with Juventus.

Overall, the Spurs team dominated the whole game. However, the 64th and 67th-minute goals took the match away from them. Though they were playing against last year’s finalists and the Serie A champions, Tottenham still should have won after getting the opening goal in the first half.

The first half saw the Spurs completely in control of the game. However, they wasted many chances as well. Son scored in the 39th minute which gave the Spurs a huge advantage. They looked to be in the driving seat until the score by Gonzalo Higuain which came in the 64th minute.

The substitue Stephan Lichtsteiner crossed the ball to Sami Khedira, who headed it towards Higuain. The Argentine reacted brilliantly to score a superb goal. The next goal was not long in coming as Paulo Dybala struck for his team just three minutes later.

Some recklessness was also noticed from the players of Spurs, especially from Jan Vertonghen who brought down the Juventus winger Douglas Costa. Surprisingly, a penalty was not awarded by referee Szymon Marciniak, which sparked furious reactions from the Juventus players looked furious.

The Spurs tried desperately to get back in the game after the two goals but to no avail. The damage had been done in the brief time after the first half and now there was no turning back. Only in the final moments, there appeared a glimmer of a hope when Harry Kane’s header came very close to a goal.

This is the first defeat for the Tottenham team after a run of 18 undefeated matches in which they beat even teams like Arsenal and Manchester United. Last year’s finalists Juventus were unbeaten in 20 games now.

A dejected Spurs coach Pochettino later said: “In less than three minutes we conceded two goals – two big mistakes – and that is why we are out.”

“In both legs we deserved more. I feel proud. We played fantastic football until that first goal and we dominated.

“Of course we are very disappointed but it is part of growing. We will keep going. But we are very disappointed.”

While a happy Massimiliano Allegri said: “The changes made a difference and gave us a real boost, it was the right time because I felt there had been a bit of dip in the physicality of the Spurs players. Even at 1-0 down we had a good reaction and we carried on playing, we knew we were capable of scoring and if anything we were concerned that we would concede another goal.”

“We are happy with what happened tonight but we need to go away and start thinking about our next game,” said Allegri. “We are having a good season, we are in the final of the Coppa Italia, doing well in the league and through to the next round of the Champions League. Who knows, anything can happen in the Champions League.”