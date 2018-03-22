Tweet: Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts to his Man Utd departure

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has posted on social media to react to the news that he has left Manchester United.

The Swedish striker, aged 36, has been released three months before the end of his contract and is now expected to join Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy.

Ibrahimovic wrote on Twitter: “Great things also come to an end and it is time to move on after two fantastic seasons with Manchester United.

“Thank you to the club, the fans, the team, the coach, the staff and everybody who shared with me this part of my history.”

The former AC Milan, Barcelona and Juventus striker joined United from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in 2016.

He left having scored 29 goals in 53 games for the Red Devils.