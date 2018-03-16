Tweets: Liverpool and Man City players react to Champions League draw

Liverpool and Manchester City players have been taking to their social media accounts to react to the news that they will face each other in the Champions League.

The Premier League rivals, whose grounds are just 35 miles apart, will go up against each other in the quarter-finals after being drawn together earlier today.

Reds goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is looking ahead to some friendly rivalry with his Belgian compatriots Kevin De Bruyne and Vincent Kompany.

And it’s safe to say that City right-back Kyle Walker was feeling relaxed about the prospect of facing Liverpool.