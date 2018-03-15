Tweets: Man Utd stars gradually surface to react to Sevilla defeat

The social media accounts of Manchester United players were very quiet in the wake of Tuesday night’s Champions League exit to Sevilla.

Striker Romelu Lukaku, who felt obliged to clarify comments he made in a post-match television interview, was the notable exception as he posted on Instagram soon after the game.

His team-mates are gradually starting to return to social media and give their thoughts on crashing out at the last-16 stage.

Defender Eric Bailly asked United fans for forgiveness.

He wrote: “We ask the fans for forgiveness following our exit. Last night was terrible and we must all reflect and take note so it doesn’t happen again.

“It’s painful, but we have to get right back up, dust ourselves off, and look ahead.”

Academy product Jesse Lingard wrote about his emotions.

He said: “Angry. Sad. Hurt. Disappointed. Alot of emotions, But knowing how good the bond is between the club, fans and players shows me that we can stick together through the ups and downs and that we can bounce back.”

Marcus Rashford called on the squad to bounce back against Brighton in the FA Cup this weekend.