Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating AC Milan

Arsenal bounced back from their poor run of form in style with a 0-2 away win over AC Milan at the San Siro this evening.

The Gunners put themselves in a strong position in their Europa League last-16 tie ahead of the return leg at the Emirates Stadium.

Goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey ended a run of four straight defeats for Arsene Wenger’s side.

After the final whistle, several players posted on social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say.

After a disappointing run that was a Great response from the team 💪🏼 #europaleague #afc pic.twitter.com/3osIwZfOFn — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) March 8, 2018

Solid team performance & fight from everyone tonight at a tough place! Let’s build on this! Thank you to all the fans for the support 💪 #COYG pic.twitter.com/geXlrcxY1R — Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) March 8, 2018

A great victory in such a monumental San Siro, as always your support will grant us victory over at Emirates🙌🏻💪🏻💪🏻 — Mohamed ELNeny (@elnenny) March 8, 2018