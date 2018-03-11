Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Watford
Arsenal recorded a 3-0 win over Watford in their Premier League encounter today.
After turning a corner with a 0-2 victory over AC Milan at the San Siro last Thursday, Arsene Wenger’s side continued their improvement with three points this afternoon.
Goals from defender Shkodran Mustafi and January signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan gave the Gunners the win.
After the final whistle, many of the Arsenal players took to social media to give their reaction to the result.
Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.
Enjoyed it today💥💪🏼 #COYG @Arsenal @premierleague pic.twitter.com/2mK18uaFfv
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) March 11, 2018
🔙🔛🔝 Let your game do the talking 😉 Glad to have scored @arsenal‘s 1000th @premierleague goal at home. Congrats @PetrCech – 200 clean sheets, what an achievement! 💪🏼🔴 #coyg #arswat #sm20 pic.twitter.com/1V7SiiT682
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) March 11, 2018
Well Done Boys 😁💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 #aubameyang #COYG #YaGunnersYa pic.twitter.com/bYCKsndFG0
— Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) March 11, 2018
Congratulations my friend @PetrCech on your 200 @premierleague clean sheets, what an achievement!! 🔝 pic.twitter.com/0PCBzgQDuA
— Nacho Monreal (@_nachomonreal) March 11, 2018
3 goals, 3 points 💥⚽ Let's keep this up for the rest of what's left of this season. 🔴⚪ Next: Big clash on Thursday again! 🙏🏻 #YaGunnersYa #AFCvWFC pic.twitter.com/y7lnmOB0y8
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) March 11, 2018
#COYG 🔴🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/mrf3T3SOx0
— Calum Chambers (@CalumChambers95) March 11, 2018
3 Points
Clean Sheet
Happy Sunday🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/yyOtKKNSX7
— Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) March 11, 2018
Job well done boys! Congrats @PetrCech on your 200th clean sheet! 👏🏻 #WeAreTheArsenal #COYG pic.twitter.com/5sXwB43kee
— Per Mertesacker (@mertesacker) March 11, 2018
Another solid performance from the team today. Big congrats to @PetrCech on your 200th @premierleague clean sheet! #COYG pic.twitter.com/fwWnrP8owu
— Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) March 11, 2018
Big win at home! 💪🏽🔴 @Arsenal #AFCvWFC #SeoKol #gibgäs pic.twitter.com/9Qn3ceTu0b
— Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) March 11, 2018
Thank you for all the messages !!! Really appreciated!!! pic.twitter.com/mJKQah2If4
— Petr Cech (@PetrCech) March 11, 2018
Congratulations on your 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ clean sheet in the #premierleague @PetrCech 👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/FlFHzxw3mU
— David Ospina (@D_Ospina1) March 11, 2018
Congrats @PetrCech on your 200th @premierleague clean sheet #top #theonlyone #PremierLeague #gk pic.twitter.com/vooIrC3UBz
— Emiliano Martínez (@emimartinezz1) March 11, 2018