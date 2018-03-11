Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Watford

Arsenal recorded a 3-0 win over Watford in their Premier League encounter today.

After turning a corner with a 0-2 victory over AC Milan at the San Siro last Thursday, Arsene Wenger’s side continued their improvement with three points this afternoon.

Goals from defender Shkodran Mustafi and January signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan gave the Gunners the win.

After the final whistle, many of the Arsenal players took to social media to give their reaction to the result.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.