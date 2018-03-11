Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Watford

Arsenal recorded a 3-0 win over Watford in their Premier League encounter today.

After turning a corner with a 0-2 victory over AC Milan at the San Siro last Thursday, Arsene Wenger’s side continued their improvement with three points this afternoon.

Goals from defender Shkodran Mustafi and January signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan gave the Gunners the win.

After the final whistle, many of the Arsenal players took to social media to give their reaction to the result.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

Congratulations my friend @PetrCech on your 200 @premierleague clean sheets, what an achievement!! 🔝 pic.twitter.com/0PCBzgQDuA — Nacho Monreal (@_nachomonreal) March 11, 2018

3 goals, 3 points 💥⚽ Let's keep this up for the rest of what's left of this season. 🔴⚪ Next: Big clash on Thursday again! 🙏🏻 #YaGunnersYa #AFCvWFC pic.twitter.com/y7lnmOB0y8 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) March 11, 2018

3 Points

Clean Sheet

Happy Sunday🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/yyOtKKNSX7 — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) March 11, 2018

Another solid performance from the team today. Big congrats to @PetrCech on your 200th @premierleague clean sheet! #COYG pic.twitter.com/fwWnrP8owu — Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) March 11, 2018