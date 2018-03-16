Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players’ reactions to beating AC Milan

Arsenal are through to the Europa League quarter-finals after beating AC Milan in their last-16 tie.

The Gunners recorded a 3-1 victory over their Italian opponents at the Emirates Stadium last night, having previously won 0-2 in the first leg at the San Siro.

Two goals from Danny Welbeck and a Granit Xhaka strike secured the second leg win for Arsene Wenger’s side.

After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say.