Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players’ reactions to beating AC Milan
Arsenal are through to the Europa League quarter-finals after beating AC Milan in their last-16 tie.
The Gunners recorded a 3-1 victory over their Italian opponents at the Emirates Stadium last night, having previously won 0-2 in the first leg at the San Siro.
Two goals from Danny Welbeck and a Granit Xhaka strike secured the second leg win for Arsene Wenger’s side.
After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say.
Well done lads, beat a strong team! Next round requires the same team performance! @arsenal pic.twitter.com/n5KJ3wvFAe
— Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) March 16, 2018
Vamos equipo! 🔴
Job well done! ✅ On to the quarters 💪🏼 #COYG #WeAreTheArsenal #UEL 🔴 pic.twitter.com/iyZj3Edj60
— David Ospina (@D_Ospina1) March 15, 2018
Into that hat for the quarter finals 💪 #afc pic.twitter.com/fNTzRuw0WR
— Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) March 15, 2018
Strong and professional team performance. Big win in this round of the competition against a top team. #COYG pic.twitter.com/7kCf3jfKFz
— Nacho Monreal (@_nachomonreal) March 15, 2018
Get in!! 💪🏼 #COYG pic.twitter.com/lXVz8HinD4
— Calum Chambers (@CalumChambers95) March 15, 2018
Great to get that feel good factor back at home in a big game! Thank you to all the fans for supporting us tonight. #COYG pic.twitter.com/pyHIhSE42T
— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) March 15, 2018
🔙🔛🔝 We are through to the Europa League quarter-final 👊🏽🔴 Knocked out a strong side with a 5-1 on agg 💪🏽 #ARSACM #uel #coyg #sm20 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/rzEkd8IuZ3
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) March 15, 2018
Job done, nice one boys! Onto the quarters 💪🏻 #WeAreTheArsenal #AFCvACM pic.twitter.com/IRdMp6DcKz
— Per Mertesacker (@mertesacker) March 15, 2018
The @Arsenal flags keep blowing across Europe …🔴⚽ #YaGunnersYa #NextRound #UEL pic.twitter.com/yx9eqwIli0
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) March 15, 2018