Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Crystal Palace

Liverpool’s players have been reacting on social media to their comeback win over Crystal Palace.

The Reds came from a goal down at Selhurst Park to secure all three points on their return to action after the international break.

Sadio Mane equalised before Mohamed Salah grabbed a late winner to hand victory to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

But the result was not the only thing on the players’ minds after the final whistle. There were also get well soon messages for Adam Lallana, who was stretchered off after suffering a hamstring injury in a five-minute substitute appearance.

Here’s what the Reds had to say about the game.

Tough away battle. Really pleased we got the 3 points in the end! Sad to see @officialAL20 go off injured! Stay strong Adam 💪🏼🔴 #LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/p32FDQdYka — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) March 31, 2018

Big support 👏🏻 Big win 💪🏻 Big week 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/uwwoMmsmfw — James Milner (@JamesMilner) March 31, 2018

Great character from the lads to turn the game around 💪🏼

Big support by our travelling fans👏🏻

Get well soon @officialAL20 #LK1 #LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/5vIXdFNg0q — Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) March 31, 2018

The boys showed a lot of fight today to pull off a great comeback and win! Big shout out to all the travelling fans… Support was amazing as always 👏🏽 🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/CDrbiwutxv — Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) March 31, 2018

Good comeback from the lads for an important 3 points! Thank you to all the travelling fans 🙌 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/f9XGToOWQw — Andrew Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) March 31, 2018

Great character from the boys! Big 3 points. Thanks for the support 🔴 now the focus on wednesday! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/t6s5uGCMZD — Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) March 31, 2018