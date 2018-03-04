Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Newcastle
Liverpool moved second in the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United at Anfield last night.
The three points secured against ex-Reds boss Rafa Benitez’s side saw the Merseysiders move one point ahead of rivals Manchester United, who don’t play until Monday evening.
Star man Mohamed Salah opened the scoring, with Sadio Mane adding a second.
After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say.
3 points and a clean sheet! Next up is the @championsleague 😄👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/Zh1HgHOXDo
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 3, 2018
Another one 🎯😁 @22mosalah . Strong performance from the boys today and a good win! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/sB9CDyGTIL
— Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) March 3, 2018
Great team win and a well deserved clean sheet
What more can you ask for? 💥#LK1 #YNWA #LFC pic.twitter.com/jtUe1Df5KE
— Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) March 3, 2018
Great work today lads, and a good win! Come on you Reds! Have a great weekend all 👊🏻🔴 #LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/6jiBzHd1ll
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) March 3, 2018