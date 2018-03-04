Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Newcastle

Liverpool moved second in the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United at Anfield last night.

The three points secured against ex-Reds boss Rafa Benitez’s side saw the Merseysiders move one point ahead of rivals Manchester United, who don’t play until Monday evening.

Star man Mohamed Salah opened the scoring, with Sadio Mane adding a second.

After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say.

A post shared by Mohamed Salah (@mosalah22) on Mar 3, 2018 at 3:33pm PST

3 points 😁 #YNWA A post shared by Jordan Henderson (@jhenderson) on Mar 3, 2018 at 12:45pm PST

3 points and a clean sheet! Next up is the @championsleague 😄👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/Zh1HgHOXDo — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 3, 2018

Another one 🎯😁 @22mosalah . Strong performance from the boys today and a good win! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/sB9CDyGTIL — Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) March 3, 2018

Great team win and a well deserved clean sheet

What more can you ask for? 💥#LK1 #YNWA #LFC pic.twitter.com/jtUe1Df5KE — Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) March 3, 2018