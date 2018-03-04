Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Newcastle

Liverpool moved second in the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United at Anfield last night.

The three points secured against ex-Reds boss Rafa Benitez’s side saw the Merseysiders move one point ahead of rivals Manchester United, who don’t play until Monday evening.

Star man Mohamed Salah opened the scoring, with Sadio Mane adding a second.

After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say.

3 points 😁 #YNWA

