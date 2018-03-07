Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to reaching Champions League quarter-finals
Liverpool are through to the Champions League quarter-finals after beating Porto in their last-16 tie.
The second leg ended in a goalless draw at Anfield yesterday evening, but the 0-5 win the Reds had recorded in Portugal in the first leg was more than enough to see them through.
After the final whistle in Tuesday night’s match, many of the Reds’ stars took to social media to give their reaction to the game, winning the tie and progressing to the quarter-finals.
Here’s what they had to say.
Amazing feeling to have made it to the quarterfinals. Looking forward to the next opponent! #UCL #YNWA pic.twitter.com/hM9ZFeVAoX
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) March 6, 2018
Into the next round. Well done guys, good job of everyone. ⚽️ Happy to be back playing in Anfield. Amazing. Thanks for the support tonight . #weareliverpool #anfield #lfc #reds #ynwa #championsleague #ucl #amp18 pic.twitter.com/7LUI2G7IIS
— Alberto Moreno (@lfc18alberto) March 6, 2018
Through to the Champions League quarter finals
Thanks for the great support #YNWA #LK1 @ChampionsLeague @LFC pic.twitter.com/BXtXkJ9Rgw
— Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) March 6, 2018
Thanks for the more than 54000 Reds who turned up for my Birthday party tonight. Not happy with my seat but double happy for the lads to get us qualified! ⚽ #UCL #LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/o0EyXeDsMD
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) March 6, 2018