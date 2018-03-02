Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man City players react to beating Arsenal

Champions elect Manchester City inflicted a 0-3 defeat on Arsenal for the second time this week at the Emirates Stadium last night.

Fresh from their Carabao Cup final triumph at Wembley last Sunday, City beat the Gunners by the same margin in Thursday evening’s Premier League fixture.

Goals from Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Leroy Sane gave Pep Guardiola’s side victory and extended their lead at the top of the table to 16 points.

Here’s what the City players had to say about the game.