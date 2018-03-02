Tweets and Photos: Man City players react to beating Arsenal
Champions elect Manchester City inflicted a 0-3 defeat on Arsenal for the second time this week at the Emirates Stadium last night.
Fresh from their Carabao Cup final triumph at Wembley last Sunday, City beat the Gunners by the same margin in Thursday evening’s Premier League fixture.
Goals from Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Leroy Sane gave Pep Guardiola’s side victory and extended their lead at the top of the table to 16 points.
Here’s what the City players had to say about the game.
What a win tonight! Another step towards our dream the @premierleague title! And so happy to have scored and helped the team@ManCity ⚽#pl #mcfc #mancity #winning #cityzens pic.twitter.com/ye4oh97wAd
— Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) March 1, 2018
10 TO GO !!! ⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ARtHJAklsf
— David Silva (@21LVA) March 1, 2018
Awesome away win! ⚽ #inSané #LS19 #ARSMCI pic.twitter.com/BACUdPAmtm
— Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) March 1, 2018
Otra victoria muy importante y con un gran juego del equipo. A seguir así! //Another major win, and a fantastic showing for the whole team. Let's keep it up! C'mon, City!! pic.twitter.com/IlOeICRyOI
— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) March 1, 2018
Gran trabajo y gran victoria chicos seguimos siempre juntos +3
Great job and great win guys Always together +3@Arsenal 0-3 @ManCity #CmonCity pic.twitter.com/Yl2TUyG7St
— Nicolas Otamendi (@Notamendi30) March 1, 2018
big win, well done #comeoncity ⚽️❄️ pic.twitter.com/XSmlqjqILO
— Ederson Moraes (@edersonmoraes93) March 1, 2018
The second huge win within 5 days! Thank you all for your support during this demanding week.
We win together, we lose together! pic.twitter.com/3eh8EDNnbu
— Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) March 1, 2018
Another good win! Great performance from the boys! We will keep working hard! Thanks so much to all the fans for braving the cold. Make sure you get home safe! #mancity #KW2 #sharkteam pic.twitter.com/Aizlfvahhn
— Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) March 1, 2018
Golaço do meu menino @BernardoCSilva e mais três pontos importantes! Seguimos juntos! Come on @ManCity ! ✅#debicaspromundo #frioprasempre #mancity pic.twitter.com/PkJDUil1p6
— Danilo Luiz (@2DaniLuiz) March 1, 2018
So proud of my teammates.
Well done team, great night. #wearecity #together
— Fernandinho (@fernandinho) March 1, 2018