Tweets and Photos: Man City players react to beating Arsenal

Champions elect Manchester City inflicted a 0-3 defeat on Arsenal for the second time this week at the Emirates Stadium last night.

Fresh from their Carabao Cup final triumph at Wembley last Sunday, City beat the Gunners by the same margin in Thursday evening’s Premier League fixture.

Goals from Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Leroy Sane gave Pep Guardiola’s side victory and extended their lead at the top of the table to 16 points.

Here’s what the City players had to say about the game.

10 TO GO !!! ⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ARtHJAklsf — David Silva (@21LVA) March 1, 2018

Otra victoria muy importante y con un gran juego del equipo. A seguir así! //Another major win, and a fantastic showing for the whole team. Let's keep it up! C'mon, City!! pic.twitter.com/IlOeICRyOI — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) March 1, 2018

Gran trabajo y gran victoria chicos seguimos siempre juntos +3 Great job and great win guys Always together +3@Arsenal 0-3 @ManCity #CmonCity pic.twitter.com/Yl2TUyG7St — Nicolas Otamendi (@Notamendi30) March 1, 2018

The second huge win within 5 days! Thank you all for your support during this demanding week. We win together, we lose together! pic.twitter.com/3eh8EDNnbu — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) March 1, 2018

Another good win! Great performance from the boys! We will keep working hard! Thanks so much to all the fans for braving the cold. Make sure you get home safe! #mancity #KW2 #sharkteam pic.twitter.com/Aizlfvahhn — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) March 1, 2018