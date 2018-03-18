Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Brighton
Manchester United’s players booked their place in the FA Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford last night.
Goals from striker Romelu Lukaku in the first-half and midfielder Nemanja in the final 10 minutes ensured United won their quarter-final tie to bounce back from their midweek Champions League exit.
After he final whistle, the Red Devils’ players took to social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say.
Quarters ✔ Needed that tonight! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/JCswnpQGkL
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) March 17, 2018
We’re in the semi-finals! Well done lads! #FACup https://t.co/RIAIBAEqpu
— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) March 17, 2018
After a hard week, our team gets up. Thanks to the fans for their support and the players for this result. @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/NE0kdYLJQU
— Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) March 17, 2018
Semi-finals here we come… #ManUtd #FACup #MUFC #GGMU pic.twitter.com/blQL6VZqUG
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) March 17, 2018
Back to Wembley! Thanks to all the fans who came, conditions weren’t the best so appreciate the effort to be there pic.twitter.com/VA88zKEzZT
— Ashley Young (@youngy18) March 17, 2018
Onto The Semi-Finals #wembley #facup pic.twitter.com/a3Kt1LXg6X
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) March 17, 2018