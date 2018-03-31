Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Swansea

Manchester United returned to action after the international break with a win over Swansea City at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Romelu Lukaku’s 100th Premier League goal and an Alexis Sanchez strike gave the Red Devils a 2-0 lead inside 20 minutes and they held on for victory against the Swans.

After the final whistle, United’s players took to their social media accounts to give their reaction to the game.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.