Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Swansea

Manchester United returned to action after the international break with a win over Swansea City at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Romelu Lukaku’s 100th Premier League goal and an Alexis Sanchez strike gave the Red Devils a 2-0 lead inside 20 minutes and they held on for victory against the Swans.

After the final whistle, United’s players took to their social media accounts to give their reaction to the game.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

Good return to league action today with a win. Congrats to @RomeluLukaku9, 100 up and many more to come! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/SWJD9qT7Iv — Ashley Young (@youngy18) March 31, 2018

Congrats @RomeluLukaku9 on joining the @premierleague club Great to do it with a clean sheet and a win. #MUFC #GGMU pic.twitter.com/CcgjlTmg9a — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) March 31, 2018

100 club for @RomeluLukaku9 congrats big man oh ye and @D_DeGea save today was a joke pic.twitter.com/mHk71vLwrY — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) March 31, 2018

Buen triunfo del equipo en este regreso a la @premierleague. Gracias a los aficionados de @ManUtd_ES por su apoyo Great result for the team in this return to the @premierleague. Thanks to the fans for the support! @ManUtd ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/HIfP05Mu8G — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) March 31, 2018