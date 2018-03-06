Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to comeback win over Crystal Palace

Manchester United came from behind of record a 2-3 win over Crystal Palace in last night’s Premier League clash at Selhurst Park.

The Red Devils were trailing the Eagles 2-0 early in the second-half, but fought back to secure all three points.

Midfielder Nemanja Matic’s injury-time strike ensured United overtook rivals Liverpool to regain second place in the table.

After the final whistle, United’s players took to social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say.

I have never been involved in a comeback like that before , I used to watch them on TV — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) March 6, 2018

Yesssss Nemanja. What a way to get your first goal!!! Thank you to the amazing fans, you kept us going tonight ❤ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/yowQI2v9T8 — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) March 5, 2018

Wow! Team spirit + comebacks = 3points. Headache but it doesn’t matter when you win like that. Away support tonight pic.twitter.com/Qq0Ek1wzso — Ashley Young (@youngy18) March 5, 2018

Last minute winners. Not many better feelings. Nemanja I was shouting to pass it. Shows what I know. Our fans were top drawer pic.twitter.com/378HmGyMEg — Michael Carrick (@carras16) March 5, 2018

YEEEES!!! Take bow my friend Nemanja. What a goal Thanks to the fans who supported us until the end! @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/eq7fe6qrTK — Victor Lindelöf (@vlindelof) March 5, 2018

MADTINGGGGG NEVER GIVE UP FANS ON FIRE ALL GAME NEMANJA TAKE A BOW SON! #manchesterunited #JLingz pic.twitter.com/dKifoYgRdc — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) March 5, 2018