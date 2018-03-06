Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to comeback win over Crystal Palace

Manchester United came from behind of record a 2-3 win over Crystal Palace in last night’s Premier League clash at Selhurst Park.

The Red Devils were trailing the Eagles 2-0 early in the second-half, but fought back to secure all three points.

Midfielder Nemanja Matic’s injury-time strike ensured United overtook rivals Liverpool to regain second place in the table.

After the final whistle, United’s players took to social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say.