Tweets and Photos: Marcus Rashford and Man Utd team-mates react to beating Liverpool
Manchester United put themselves in the driving seat to finish second in the Premier League this season by recording a 2-0 win over rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford this afternoon.
There was no doubting who was the star of the show. Two first-half goals from England international Marcus Rashford secure the points for the Red Devils.
After the final whistle, Rashford and his team-mates posted on social media to give their reaction to the game.
Here’s what they had to say…
What a result! Stadium was rocking 💥 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/0GhxEzALgh
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) March 10, 2018
Very special result vs Liverpool. Happy for the team and for @MarcusRashford. Thanks to all the fans for your support! @ManUtd 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Qyjtlc8zZP
— Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) March 10, 2018
🙌🏼🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/7G4SzCF0bh
— Michael Carrick (@carras16) March 10, 2018
Quality Boys 🙌🏾 BIG WIN 💫 @ManUtd
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) March 10, 2018
Rashy 😍 @MarcusRashford
— Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) March 10, 2018