Tweets and Photos: Marcus Rashford and Man Utd team-mates react to beating Liverpool

Manchester United put themselves in the driving seat to finish second in the Premier League this season by recording a 2-0 win over rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford this afternoon.

There was no doubting who was the star of the show. Two first-half goals from England international Marcus Rashford secure the points for the Red Devils.

After the final whistle, Rashford and his team-mates posted on social media to give their reaction to the game.

Here’s what they had to say…