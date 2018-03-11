Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on social media to give their reaction to today’s win over Bournemouth.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side came from behind to record a 1-4 win over the Cherries to bounce back from their Champions League exit last week.
Dele Alli and Serge Aurier scored either side of a brace from in-form South Korea international Heung-min Son.
Here’s what the players had to say about their efforts when they took to Twitter and Instagram after the final whistle.
Fantastic 3 points today #COYS pic.twitter.com/TUMYprAUxD
— Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) March 11, 2018
What a comeback boys…. #COYS
Gran partido… seguimos adelante #THFC pic.twitter.com/gBaYcU1qIm
— Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) March 11, 2018
Great work today lads and a very important win! Have a great evening all! #COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/NzyiKJeu2Q
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) March 11, 2018