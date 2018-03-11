Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on social media to give their reaction to today’s win over Bournemouth.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side came from behind to record a 1-4 win over the Cherries to bounce back from their Champions League exit last week.

Dele Alli and Serge Aurier scored either side of a brace from in-form South Korea international Heung-min Son.

Here’s what the players had to say about their efforts when they took to Twitter and Instagram after the final whistle.

Good day at the office #COYS #heretocreate A post shared by Dele (@dele) on Mar 11, 2018 at 11:35am PDT