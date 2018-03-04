Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Huddersfield

Tottenham Hotspur’s players kept their Champions League qualification challenge on track with a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town yesterday afternoon.

Two goals from South Korea international Heung-min Son secured all three points for Spurs at Wembley.

The result kept the north Londoners in fourth place and moved them to within a point of Manchester United, who don’t play until Monday evening.

Here’s what the Tottenham players had to say about their efforts when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

Sólida victoria hoy! Portería en cero y tres puntos 👌🏾🔥 #COYS pic.twitter.com/uaKoJB1OoC — DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) March 3, 2018