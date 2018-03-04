Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Huddersfield
Tottenham Hotspur’s players kept their Champions League qualification challenge on track with a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town yesterday afternoon.
Two goals from South Korea international Heung-min Son secured all three points for Spurs at Wembley.
The result kept the north Londoners in fourth place and moved them to within a point of Manchester United, who don’t play until Monday evening.
Here’s what the Tottenham players had to say about their efforts when they posted on social media after the final whistle.
Solid home win. Great goals from Sonny. Looking forward to Wednesday. #COYS #THFC #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/8uTcsEaOWD
— Harry Kane (@HKane) March 3, 2018
⚽️⚽️⚽️ #COYS #heretocreate pic.twitter.com/lrIuVckS4G
— Dele (@dele_official) March 3, 2018
Sólida victoria hoy! Portería en cero y tres puntos 👌🏾🔥 #COYS pic.twitter.com/uaKoJB1OoC
— DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) March 3, 2018
Happy with the three points as a belated birthday present! 👍🏼 Thanks lads 👏🏻😉 #COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/z5TdzREt40
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) March 3, 2018