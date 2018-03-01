Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Rochdale
Tottenham Hotspur booked their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 6-1 win over League One side Rochdale at Wembley last night.
The FA Cup fifth round replay was still tied at 1-1 at half-time, but a quick-fire hat-trick from Spanish striker Fernando Llorente early in the second half ensured the Premier League side eased to victory.
Youngster Kyle Walker-Peters scored his first goal for the club.
Here’s what the players had to say about the game, which was played in snowy conditions in north London.
So happy for my first hat-trick with the Spurs! ⚽️⚽️⚽️ We’re in the quarter-finals! 💪🏻 #COYS #THFC #FACup pic.twitter.com/6NcR3BzR4Z
— Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) February 28, 2018
Words can’t describe how I’m feeling! First goal for @spursofficial & into the quarter finals! God is Great 💙 #GLITCH18 pic.twitter.com/TISpZMBLtZ
— Kyle Walker-Peters (@KyleLPeters) February 28, 2018
Thanks for supporting us in the cold ❄️ well done to @llorentefer19 for the hat-trick and congrats @KyleLPeters for your first goal #COYS pic.twitter.com/zeGy5FGpr4
— Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) February 28, 2018
@kylelpeters grabbing his first professional goal tonight, congrats bro 🕺🏽⚽️ #whoknowswhatweredoing? pic.twitter.com/T7MQOYeYVG
— Dele (@dele_official) February 28, 2018
Next round !! We keep going! Congrats @llorentefer19 for your hat trick ⚽️⚽️⚽️
A cuartos !! Seguimos adelante !! Grande @llorentefer19 x tus 3 goles ! 💪💪 #COYS #FACup pic.twitter.com/hymDgVLoFC
— Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) February 28, 2018
Grande @llorentefer19!! ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Into the next round! #FACup 💪🏆#THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/uB9Nq4VgR9
— Paulo Gazzaniga (@GazzanigaPaulo) February 28, 2018
Bring on the next round, @EmiratesFACup quarter-finals! 👊🏻 #COYS #THFC #FACup pic.twitter.com/TWL6qsh8zS
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) February 28, 2018