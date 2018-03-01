Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Rochdale

Tottenham Hotspur booked their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 6-1 win over League One side Rochdale at Wembley last night.

The FA Cup fifth round replay was still tied at 1-1 at half-time, but a quick-fire hat-trick from Spanish striker Fernando Llorente early in the second half ensured the Premier League side eased to victory.

Youngster Kyle Walker-Peters scored his first goal for the club.

Here’s what the players had to say about the game, which was played in snowy conditions in north London.

Great result tonight! Thanks God! #COYS

A post shared by Lucas Moura (@lucasmoura7) on