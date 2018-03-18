Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to FA Cup quarter-final win over Swansea
Tottenham Hotspur are through to the FA Cup semi-finals after a comfortable win over Swansea City in their quarter-final tie yesterday.
Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen was the star of the show. He scored a goal either side of Erik Lamela’s strike to ensure Spurs reach the last-four for a second successive season.
After the final whistle, the Tottenham players, including Eriksen, took to social media to give their reaction to the victory. Here’s wha they had to say.
Pasamos a semifinales !! ⚽ Muy buena actuación del equipo hoy! A seguir por este camino !
We are in the semi finals! Great team performance today! We keep going #COYS #FACup pic.twitter.com/8TRaNThDFm
— Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) March 17, 2018
Let's go to the semi finals ! ⚽✅ #COYS pic.twitter.com/z9hSPpsATh
— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) March 17, 2018
Great performance by the team. Very happy to be in the semi-finals #COYS pic.twitter.com/8mqgvQI0ef
— Michel Vorm (@Vorm_Official) March 17, 2018
Into the semi-finals Always proud to wear the captain armband #COYS #FACup pic.twitter.com/iSxoJKiJbt
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) March 18, 2018
That was a team performance semi-finals here we come #COYS. Looking forward to meeting up with @England now pic.twitter.com/NnKPjIbMnr
— Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) March 17, 2018
We’re in the semi-finals! #COYS #THFC #FACup pic.twitter.com/kXhfEAFlgq
— Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) March 17, 2018
Well done guys!! #COYS ⚽️ https://t.co/cBatxHRUiG
— Juan Foyth (@JuanMFoyth) March 17, 2018