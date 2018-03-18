Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to FA Cup quarter-final win over Swansea

Tottenham Hotspur are through to the FA Cup semi-finals after a comfortable win over Swansea City in their quarter-final tie yesterday.

Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen was the star of the show. He scored a goal either side of Erik Lamela’s strike to ensure Spurs reach the last-four for a second successive season.

After the final whistle, the Tottenham players, including Eriksen, took to social media to give their reaction to the victory. Here’s wha they had to say.

Next up semi#coys #ce23

Pasamos a semifinales !! ⚽ Muy buena actuación del equipo hoy! A seguir por este camino !

We are in the semi finals! Great team performance today! We keep going #COYS #FACup

Great performance by the team. Very happy to be in the semi-finals #COYS

Into the semi-finals Always proud to wear the captain armband #COYS #FACup