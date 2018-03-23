Usain Bolt hoping to get scouted by Man Utd after Borussia Dortmund trial

Sprint legend Usain Bolt says he is hoping to send footage of his trial with Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

The Jamaican star took part in a training session with the Bundesliga side today. But the United supporter has already got his sights set elsewhere.

After the trail he said he will “try to get footage” to Mourinho.

Retired Bolt, aged 31, frequently spoke of a possible switch to football during his athletics career.

The eight-time Olympic champion got his first opportunity to show what he could do in the professional football ranks in Germany today.

He scored two goals and pulled off a nutmeg during the training session. You can see his highlights from his trial at Dortmund below.