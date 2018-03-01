Video: Antonio Valencia hits the exercise bike

Manchester United right-back Antonio Valencia has been on an exercise bike today to keep himself in tip-top condition ahead of the club’s upcoming fixtures.

The Red Devils face Crystal Palace on Monday, host rivals Liverpool the following Saturday, then Sevilla in the Champions League last-16 second leg on Tuesday, March 13.

Valencia shared a video on social media showing him in the gym at United’s Carrington training ground earlier today.

He told his followers in an accompanying tweet: “Training hard and focused on the next important games.”