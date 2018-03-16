Video: Arsenal 3-1 AC Milan (highlights and goals)

Arsenal are through to the Europa League last-eight after a 3-1 win over AC Milan yesterday evening.

The Gunners won their last-16 tie 5-1 on aggregate after last night’s second leg.

Milan took the lead through a long-range Hakan Calhanoglu strike, but that was cancelled out by Danny Welbeck’s controversial penalty.

Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma allowed Granit Xhaka’s long-range effort to beat him, before Welbeck added his second late on.

You can see all the goals and highlights from the game in the video below.