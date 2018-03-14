Video: Arsenal training ahead of AC Milan game

Arsenal’s players have been training at their London Colney base today as they prepare to face AC Milan in the Europa League.

The Gunners host the Italian side at the Emirates Stadium tomorrow evening in the second leg of their last-16 tie.

They are in a strong position after their 0-2 away win at San Siro.

You can see footage from today’s open training session in the video below.

Mesut Ozil, who has looked back to his best in the past couple of weeks, was looking in good form, as you can see in the clip below.