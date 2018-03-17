Video: Christian Eriksen’s brilliant goal vs Swansea

Tottenham Hotspur have taken the lead in their FA Cup quarter-final clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen broke the deadlock with a brilliant goal in the 11th minute of the game.

Eriksen started and finished the move that led to the opening goal, eventually curling the balljust inside the left post to put Spurs on course for a semi-final spot.

You can see Eriksen’s strike in the video below.