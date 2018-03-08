Video: Heung-min Son reacts to Spurs’ Champions League exit
Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-min Son has given his reaction to the club’s Champions League exit at the hands of Juventus last night.
Things looked rosy for Spurs when the in-form South Korean opened the scoring at Wembley to give his side a 3-2 aggregate lead in their last-16 tie.
But a quick-fire double from the Italian champions in the second half saw them progress to the quarter-finals.
You can hear what Son had to say about the game in the video below.
🗣️ "We can be proud."
Sonny reflects on yesterday's defeat to Juventus.#COYS pic.twitter.com/AxpJOrrgOj
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 8, 2018