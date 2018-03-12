Video: Jose Mourinho previews Man Utd vs Sevilla

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho held a pre-match press conference earlier today ahead of Tuesday evening’s Champions League last-16 second leg clash with Sevilla.

Mourinho told reporters he is really pleased with Marcus Rashford – the match-winner against Liverpool last weekend – and trusts the young England international.

He revealed that midfielder Paul Pogba had trained after the open portion of today’s training session and did not rule him out of what he predicted would be a difficult game.

Mourinho also confirmed that Anthony Martial, who did train in front of the media, is fit and available for selection.

Watch the press conference in the video below.