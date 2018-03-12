Video: Man Utd training ahead of Sevilla game

Manchester United trained in front of the media earlier today as they prepare to face Sevilla in their Champions League last-16 second leg at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening.

The open training session at Carrington was all about who was there and who wasn’t there. Midfielder Paul Pogba, who missed last weekend’s win over Liverpool through injury, was the notable absentee.

Manager Jose Mourinho later told his press conference that Pogba had done some training after the cameras had left.

The United boss was able to welcome Anthony Martial and Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to training after their injuries.

You can see footage from today’s session below.