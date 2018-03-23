Video: Man Utd’s Jesse Lingard scores his first England goal

Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard was the match-winner for England in this evening’s friendly against the Netherlands.

Lingard scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win in Amsterdam for Gareth Southgate’s side.

The United star struck in the 59th minute with a low curling effort that found the bottom corner of the net via Dutch keeper Jeroen Zoet’s fingertips.

Lingard’s strike was his first international goal in his eighth appearances for the Three Lions.