Video: Mauricio Pochettino suggests Harry Kane could play against Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has refused to rule star striker Harry Kane out of Sunday’s game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Kane suffered ankle ligament damage against Bournemouth on March 14 and was expected to be sidelined for a month. Spurs said at the time of the injury that he would return to training in April.

Despite this weekend’s game being played on April 1, Pochettino indicated that he could pick Kane.

He told reporters: “We need to assess him in the next few days. It’s difficult now to say yes or no. I cannot say no, but I cannot say yes. Maybe next weekend [he will return]. But the most important is that we are so positive about his recovery. We are doing fantastic and we are so happy.

“After Bournemouth, everybody believed it would be a long period out but the resolution has been fantastic. He is very positive and he is doing very well. Every day he is improving.”

