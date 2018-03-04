Video: Scenes at the final whistle after Spurs beat Huddersfield

These were the scenes after the final whistle in yesterday’s Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Huddersfield Town.

Match-winner Heung-min Son, who scored both goals in a 2-0 win for Spurs, had been substituted before the end of the game.

He ventured back out onto the Wembley turf at full-time. The South Korea international was embraced by his team-mates, including Harry Kane, Erik Lamela and Ben Davies.

You can see that and the rest of the scenes from the end of Saturday’s match in the video below.