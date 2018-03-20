Video: Vincent Kompany performs CPR on Simon Mignolet

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has been performing CPR on Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

Kompany, Mignolet and their Belgium team-mates have been working on a public information video to help their compatriots to administer first aid to someone who has suffered a heart attack.

In the course of the video, City skipper Kompany is seen tending to Mignolet, who is playing the part of the patient.

You can see Kompany performing CPR on Mignolet in the video below.