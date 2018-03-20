Wilfried Zaha: Spurs ready to launch £40m bid

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to launch a fresh attempt to sign Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, according to the Daily Mail.

The north Londoners will reportedly make a £40m bid for Zaha in the summer transfer window.

But the Eagles are reportedly set to push for an even bigger fee and argue that the 25-year-old is worth more than £40m. They have lost all nine of the Premier League games in which Zaha has not played so far this season.

The Ivory Coast international has been on Spurs’ radar for some time. They launched a £12m bid, which they later upped to £21m, for him in 2016 and were strongly linked with him again last summer.

Zaha is under contract at Selhurst Park, where he came through the youth ranks, until June 2022.

The former Manchester United man is believed to earn £100,000-a-week, which puts him level with Tottenham’s highest earners at the top of their self-imposed salary cap.